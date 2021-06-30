Is Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 2.45 million shares of the Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.52B. ALK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.25, offering almost -23.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.74% since then. We note from Alaska Air Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Alaska Air Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALK as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.76 for the current quarter.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Instantly ALK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.40 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.63% year-to-date, but still down -6.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is -13.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALK is forecast to be at a low of $68.00 and a high of $104.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Alaska Air Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.36 percent over the past six months and at a 75.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Alaska Air Group Inc. to make $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $421 million and $701 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 258.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 159.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.50%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, and 80.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.88%. Alaska Air Group Inc. stock is held by 719 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.37% of the shares, which is about 12.9 million shares worth $893.0 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.51% or 8.11 million shares worth $560.99 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.28 million shares worth $296.08 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.49 million shares worth around $241.75 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.