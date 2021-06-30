iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 6.67 million shares of the iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.78, and it changed around $1.32 or 17.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $177.10M. IPW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.15, offering almost -4.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.33% since then. We note from iPower Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 95230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 400.17K.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) trade information

Instantly IPW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.73 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.97% year-to-date, but still up 2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) is 13.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19060.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPW is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iPower Inc. (IPW) estimates and forecasts

IPW Dividends

iPower Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.57% of iPower Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.