If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM)

In today’s recent session, 1.98 million shares of the Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.56M. STRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -114.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.50K.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STRM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) trade information

Instantly STRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.29 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.62% year-to-date, but still down -4.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) is -12.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STRM is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Streamline Health Solutions Inc. to make $3.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.00%. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -168.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

STRM Dividends

Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.74% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares, and 45.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.87%. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Tamarack Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.62% of the shares, which is about 4.93 million shares worth $10.11 million.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc., with 9.35% or 3.97 million shares worth $8.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.59 million shares worth $3.4 million, making up 3.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.2 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.