If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were traded, and its beta was 3.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.09, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.80B. ERF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.54, offering almost -6.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.02% since then. We note from Enerplus Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Enerplus Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ERF as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enerplus Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Instantly ERF has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.54 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 126.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 8.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERF is forecast to be at a low of $7.44 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Enerplus Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 131.70 percent over the past six months and at a 1,471.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Enerplus Corporation to make $248.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $224.62 million and $202.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.90%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 1.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.83 per year.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Enerplus Corporation shares, and 59.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.91%. Enerplus Corporation stock is held by 222 institutions, with Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.22% of the shares, which is about 21.11 million shares worth $105.76 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with 6.00% or 15.4 million shares worth $77.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3.19 million shares worth $9.92 million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $8.25 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.