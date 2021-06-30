If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) were traded, and its beta was 2.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.06, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $303.00M. BHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -22.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.19% since then. We note from Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BHR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) trade information

Instantly BHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.28 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is -1.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHR is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) estimates and forecasts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.17 percent over the past six months and at a 149.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. to make $93.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -59.70%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -979.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.30% per year for the next five years.

BHR Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.16% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, and 38.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.26%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.72% of the shares, which is about 2.3 million shares worth $13.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.05% or 1.49 million shares worth $9.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $5.67 million, making up 1.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $2.9 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.