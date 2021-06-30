How To Invest In Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.79M. MSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.60, offering almost -95.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.88% since then. We note from Emerson Radio Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.48K.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) trade information

Instantly MSN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.64 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.46% year-to-date, but still up 5.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) is 13.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -275.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -275.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.13%.

MSN Dividends

Emerson Radio Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.44% of Emerson Radio Corp. shares, and 6.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.70%. Emerson Radio Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.00% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $1.35 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.53% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 68379.0 shares worth around $87525.0, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.