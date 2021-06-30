Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.22 million shares of the Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.33, and it changed around $1.83 or 15.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $494.41M. HOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.47, offering almost -68.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.58% since then. We note from Holicity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 949.96K.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) trade information

Instantly HOL has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.65 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.85% year-to-date, but still up 18.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) is 31.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

Holicity Inc. (HOL) estimates and forecasts

HOL Dividends

Holicity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Holicity Inc. shares, and 25.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.88%. Holicity Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Light Street Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 2.78 million shares worth $32.76 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 7.40% or 2.22 million shares worth $26.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and BNY-Mellon Small Cap Multi Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $14.29 million, making up 4.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY-Mellon Small Cap Multi Strategy Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $2.18 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.