Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.56, and it changed around $1.06 or 4.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.92B. HAYW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.82, offering almost -4.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.93% since then. We note from Hayward Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 898.26K.

Hayward Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HAYW as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Instantly HAYW has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.68 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.35% year-to-date, but still up 4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAYW is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $339.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Hayward Holdings Inc. to make $272.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, and 96.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.49%. Hayward Holdings Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 31.44% of the shares, which is about 72.66 million shares worth $1.23 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 2.13% or 4.92 million shares worth $83.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.19 million shares worth $37.01 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $36.39 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.