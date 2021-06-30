GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.77, and it changed around $2.13 or 11.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $433.94M. GP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.45, offering almost -65.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.02% since then. We note from GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.10K.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Instantly GP has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.85 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.65% year-to-date, but still up 14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) is 26.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GP is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.76 percent over the past six months and at a -520.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.70%.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.73% of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares, and 37.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.92%. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.72% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $46.03 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.28% or 1.55 million shares worth $38.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $25.76 million, making up 7.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $3.04 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.