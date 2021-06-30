GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.07, and it changed around -$1.06 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.79B. GDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.22, offering almost -78.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.09% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.05 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.59% year-to-date, but still down -4.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is -2.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDRX is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

GoodRx Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.23 percent over the past six months and at a 8.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect GoodRx Holdings Inc. to make $195.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.90%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -720.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.23% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.19% of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, and 69.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.96%. GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 4.54 million shares worth $177.25 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.12% or 3.56 million shares worth $138.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $51.16 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $42.82 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.