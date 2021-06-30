General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 3.71 million shares of the General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.08, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.98B. GM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.30, offering almost -8.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.51% since then. We note from General Motors Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.44 million.

General Motors Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GM as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. General Motors Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Instantly GM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.58 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is -0.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GM is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

General Motors Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.21 percent over the past six months and at a 24.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 322.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect General Motors Company to make $37.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.78 billion and $35.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.00%. General Motors Company earnings are expected to increase by -5.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.51% per year for the next five years.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.91% of General Motors Company shares, and 84.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.58%. General Motors Company stock is held by 1,696 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.44% of the shares, which is about 107.94 million shares worth $6.2 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 6.98% or 101.3 million shares worth $5.82 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 36.55 million shares worth $2.1 billion, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 32.0 million shares worth around $1.84 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.