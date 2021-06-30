Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)

In today’s recent session, 3.86 million shares of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $226.42, and it changed around -$3.02 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $594.49B. BABA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $319.32, offering almost -41.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $204.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.73% since then. We note from Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.48 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 57 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BABA as a Hold, whereas 48 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Instantly BABA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 230.89 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.41% year-to-date, but still up 8.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 7.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.18 percent over the past six months and at a 13.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited to make $33.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.40%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by -2.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.68% per year for the next five years.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.18% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, and 35.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.75%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock is held by 2,772 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 83.86 million shares worth $19.01 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 1.88% or 50.95 million shares worth $11.55 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 23.81 million shares worth $6.04 billion, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 23.6 million shares worth around $5.99 billion, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.