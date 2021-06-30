Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among My Size Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: MYSZ)

In the last trading session, 3.25 million shares of the My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.66M. MYSZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -38.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from My Size Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 424.20K.
My Size Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MYSZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. My Size Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information
Instantly MYSZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.13% year-to-date, but still up 12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 13.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYSZ is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -108.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.
My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $257.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect My Size Inc. to make $272.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2008. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $216.51 million and $241.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.28%.
MYSZ Dividends
My Size Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.39% of My Size Inc. shares, and 3.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.28%. My Size Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 35864.0 shares worth $41602.0.
Millennium Management LLC, with 0.14% or 17832.0 shares worth $20685.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.