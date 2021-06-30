Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV)

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.09, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.03B. RVLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.30, offering almost -1.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.07% since then. We note from Revolve Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Instantly RVLV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.44 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 124.86% year-to-date, but still up 7.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is 26.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Revolve Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 129.95 percent over the past six months and at a 21.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $198.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Revolve Group Inc. to make $195.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142.78 million and $151.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.60%.

Revolve Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 977.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.05% per year for the next five years.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Revolve Group Inc. shares, and 98.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.24%. Revolve Group Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.89% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $223.25 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.19% or 2.93 million shares worth $131.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $76.22 million, making up 4.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $58.53 million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.