Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH)

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.10, and it changed around $0.66 or 19.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.82M. QH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.99, offering almost -460.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.54% since then. We note from Quhuo Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.96K.

Quhuo Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quhuo Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Instantly QH has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.30 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.62% year-to-date, but still up 20.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is -3.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25600.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QH is forecast to be at a low of $64.55 and a high of $64.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1474.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1474.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

Quhuo Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.93 percent over the past six months and at a -179.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $119.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Quhuo Limited to make $110.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.50%.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Quhuo Limited shares, and 0.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.95%. Quhuo Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.45% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $1.28 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.11% or 48502.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.19 million shares worth $1.3 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares.