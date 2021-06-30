Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN)

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.78, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.14M. CUEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.44, offering almost -275.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.62% since then. We note from Cuentas Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.41K.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Instantly CUEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.51% year-to-date, but still up 31.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) is 23.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10110.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.70%.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.92% of Cuentas Inc. shares, and 0.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.62%. Cuentas Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 25751.0 shares worth $88068.0.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.10% or 13516.0 shares worth $46224.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1100.0 shares worth $3762.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.