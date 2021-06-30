Future Outlook And Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.41 million shares of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.52, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.34B. SIRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.14, offering almost -24.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.08% since then. We note from Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.97 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SIRI as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.60 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.83% year-to-date, but still up 2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 4.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 154.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIRI is forecast to be at a low of $5.25 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.23 percent over the past six months and at a -4.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to make $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.89 billion and $2.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.70%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -84.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.10% per year for the next five years.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.26% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, and 14.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.57%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is held by 814 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.13% of the shares, which is about 87.12 million shares worth $530.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.56% or 64.0 million shares worth $389.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 51.85 million shares worth $324.05 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 23.46 million shares worth around $142.89 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.