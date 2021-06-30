Future Outlook And Safe-T Group Ltd Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.18M. SFET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -98.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Safe-T Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Instantly SFET has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.63% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 5.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.98% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares, and 6.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.84%. Safe-T Group Ltd stock is held by 13 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.84% of the shares, which is about 0.73 million shares worth $0.99 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.12% or 0.55 million shares worth $0.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 24878.0 shares worth $33585.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.