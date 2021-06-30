Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.78 million shares of the Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were traded, and its beta was 2.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.48, and it changed around -$0.57 or -3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.47B. FLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.08, offering almost -43.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.66% since then. We note from Fluor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Fluor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended FLR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fluor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

Instantly FLR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.00 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.46% year-to-date, but still down -0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is -5.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLR is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Fluor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.44 percent over the past six months and at a 128.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 147.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Fluor Corporation to make $3.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.04 billion and $3.8 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.30%. Fluor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 80.80% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.69% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

FLR Dividends

Fluor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.28% of Fluor Corporation shares, and 77.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.32%. Fluor Corporation stock is held by 395 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 15.96 million shares worth $368.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.93% or 12.63 million shares worth $291.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.98 million shares worth $91.82 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.43 million shares worth around $79.16 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.