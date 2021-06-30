Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.98, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $746.11M. EGLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.88, offering almost -48.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.61% since then. We note from Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.54K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Instantly EGLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.39 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.59% year-to-date, but still up 12.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is -13.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGLX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -134.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.48% of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares, and 2.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.98%. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.34% of the shares, which is about 1.67 million shares worth $12.46 million.

Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF, with 0.34% or 0.42 million shares worth $3.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.