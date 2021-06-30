Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.90, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $994.74M. EXK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.76, offering almost -31.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.9% since then. We note from Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended EXK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.58 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.06% year-to-date, but still down -6.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is -20.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXK is forecast to be at a low of $5.09 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.16 percent over the past six months and at a 1,900.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. to make $40.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.44 million and $32.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, and 29.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.31%. Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.78% of the shares, which is about 9.52 million shares worth $47.97 million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with 2.24% or 3.69 million shares worth $18.58 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8.54 million shares worth $42.35 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held roughly 7.8 million shares worth around $38.69 million, which represents about 4.74% of the total shares outstanding.