DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.98, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.93B. DBRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -8.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.32% since then. We note from DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Instantly DBRG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.49 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.90% year-to-date, but still down -5.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is 16.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 23.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBRG is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

DigitalBridge Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.53 percent over the past six months and at a 44.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.40%.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.50% of DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, and 87.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.12%.