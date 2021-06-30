Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.66, and it changed around -$0.38 or -0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.66B. DAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.65, offering almost -21.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.66% since then. We note from Darling Ingredients Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Darling Ingredients Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DAR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) trade information

Instantly DAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.38 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.83% year-to-date, but still up 3.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is -4.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAR is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) estimates and forecasts

Darling Ingredients Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.21 percent over the past six months and at a 55.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 107.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.10%. Darling Ingredients Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.17% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

DAR Dividends

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, and 102.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.52%. Darling Ingredients Inc. stock is held by 598 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.35% of the shares, which is about 25.05 million shares worth $1.84 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.39% or 15.32 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.56 million shares worth $335.3 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $308.82 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.