Cyren Ltd.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of CYRN Stock In 2021

In today’s recent session, 3.44 million shares of the Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.05 or 5.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.06M. CYRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -137.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.94% since then. We note from Cyren Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Cyren Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyren Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.83 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.93% year-to-date, but still up 12.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is 28.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cyren Ltd. to make $7.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.40%. Cyren Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 12.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.16% of Cyren Ltd. shares, and 59.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.91%. Cyren Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 59.94% of the shares, which is about 32.21 million shares worth $26.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.49% or 1.34 million shares worth $1.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13132.0 shares worth $8671.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.