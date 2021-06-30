CSX Stock Forecast 2021: CSX Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 29.81%

In today’s recent session, 4.58 million shares of the CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.90, and it changed around $0.34 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.71B. CSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.96, offering almost -9.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.81% since then. We note from CSX Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.75 million.

CSX Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CSX as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CSX Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Instantly CSX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.43 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is -5.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSX is forecast to be at a low of $20.67 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

CSX Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.46 percent over the past six months and at a -60.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect CSX Corporation to make $2.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.50%. CSX Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -13.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.29% per year for the next five years.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.45 per year.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of CSX Corporation shares, and 76.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.23%. CSX Corporation stock is held by 1,778 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.95% of the shares, which is about 67.81 million shares worth $2.18 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.20% or 62.09 million shares worth $2.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 29.29 million shares worth $941.38 million, making up 3.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.5 million shares worth around $690.98 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.