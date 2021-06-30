Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.45, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.59B. CPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.86, offering almost -9.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.4% since then. We note from Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CPG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.75 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 90.17% year-to-date, but still down -2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 8.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPG is forecast to be at a low of $3.72 and a high of $8.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 96.90 percent over the past six months and at a 132.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -108.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $658.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. to make $657.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $621.41 million and $549.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.01%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.31 per year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.78% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, and 39.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.82%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.79% of the shares, which is about 39.51 million shares worth $164.75 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with 2.87% or 16.7 million shares worth $69.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Franklin Templeton VIP-Small Cap Value VIP Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 25.41 million shares worth $99.84 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Templeton VIP-Small Cap Value VIP Fund held roughly 8.24 million shares worth around $34.35 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.