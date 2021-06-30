Could Diamondback Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FANG) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were traded, and its beta was 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.62, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.41B. FANG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.64, offering almost -4.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.49% since then. We note from Diamondback Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Diamondback Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FANG as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Diamondback Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Instantly FANG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 96.64 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 91.36% year-to-date, but still up 1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is 15.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FANG is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $137.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 94.46 percent over the past six months and at a 186.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,293.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 248.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Diamondback Energy Inc. to make $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 118.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.70%. Diamondback Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 183.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 42.20% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, and 90.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.24%. Diamondback Energy Inc. stock is held by 821 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.21% of the shares, which is about 20.29 million shares worth $1.49 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.72% or 19.41 million shares worth $1.43 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.11 million shares worth $669.55 million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 5.99 million shares worth around $440.44 million, which represents about 3.31% of the total shares outstanding.