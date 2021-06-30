Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Share Price Might Move Up By 129.03%

In the last trading session, 2.61 million shares of the Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were traded, and its beta was 3.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.08, and it changed around $0.45 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.14B. CLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.73, offering almost -7.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.09% since then. We note from Continental Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Continental Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended CLR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Continental Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

Instantly CLR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.73 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 127.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 13.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.55, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLR is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Continental Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 128.04 percent over the past six months and at a 312.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 160.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 456.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 75.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Continental Resources Inc. to make $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 502.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%. Continental Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -179.30% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -10.74% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.37% of Continental Resources Inc. shares, and 14.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.55%. Continental Resources Inc. stock is held by 358 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.53% of the shares, which is about 5.64 million shares worth $145.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.35% or 4.97 million shares worth $128.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lord Abbett Bond-Debenture Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $87.89 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $110.41 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.