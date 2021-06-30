Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.60, and it changed around $0.16 or 2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65B. CNDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -11.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.26% since then. We note from Conduent Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Conduent Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CNDT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Conduent Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) trade information

Instantly CNDT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.90 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.33% year-to-date, but still down -1.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is 0.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNDT is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) estimates and forecasts

Conduent Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.10 percent over the past six months and at a 3.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Conduent Incorporated to make $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.10%.

CNDT Dividends

Conduent Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.59% of Conduent Incorporated shares, and 79.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.46%. Conduent Incorporated stock is held by 310 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.05% of the shares, which is about 38.15 million shares worth $254.07 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.36% or 15.55 million shares worth $103.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.55 million shares worth $30.31 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $26.42 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.