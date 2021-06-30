Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around $0.17 or 7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $329.73M. CMCM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -101.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.26% since then. We note from Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.52K.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CMCM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

Instantly CMCM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.50 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.33% year-to-date, but still up 4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is 2.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMCM is forecast to be at a low of $9.91 and a high of $16.27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -556.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -299.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

Cheetah Mobile Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.26 percent over the past six months and at a -23.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $201.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cheetah Mobile Inc. to make $204.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.91 million and $55.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 242.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 266.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.20%. Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 213.70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.39% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CMCM Dividends

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.46% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares, and 13.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.95%. Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.53% of the shares, which is about 1.13 million shares worth $2.53 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 1.94% or 0.87 million shares worth $1.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.47 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.