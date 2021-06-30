Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 2.6 million shares of the Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have been traded, and its beta is 3.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.60, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.17B. CVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.55, offering almost -9.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.19% since then. We note from Cenovus Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.19 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CVE as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.90 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.29% year-to-date, but still down -4.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 16.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVE is forecast to be at a low of $7.44 and a high of $17.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Cenovus Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.32 percent over the past six months and at a 154.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -78.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. to make $3.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.04 billion and $3.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.10%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.91 per year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.77% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, and 45.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.39%. Cenovus Energy Inc. stock is held by 434 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.70% of the shares, which is about 215.79 million shares worth $1.62 billion.

ConocoPhillips, with 10.31% or 208.0 million shares worth $1.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 125.92 million shares worth $946.94 million, making up 6.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 74.36 million shares worth around $449.12 million, which represents about 3.69% of the total shares outstanding.