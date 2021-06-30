BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) Shares Might Go Up 28.43% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.01, and it changed around -$0.73 or -5.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.18B. BTRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.76, offering almost -51.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.98% since then. We note from BTRS Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.48K.

BTRS Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BTRS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

Instantly BTRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.33 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.34% year-to-date, but still down -7.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) is -9.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTRS is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

BTRS Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.47 percent over the past six months and at a 45.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. to make $31.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.73% of BTRS Holdings Inc. shares, and 74.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.31%. BTRS Holdings Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 21.06% of the shares, which is about 31.52 million shares worth $456.08 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 4.65% or 6.96 million shares worth $100.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.34 million shares worth $62.8 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $32.4 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.