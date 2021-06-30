Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.47, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.77B. EAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.33, offering almost -29.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.74% since then. We note from Brinker International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Brinker International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended EAT as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brinker International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Instantly EAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.97 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.89% year-to-date, but still up 3.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is -1.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAT is forecast to be at a low of $66.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Brinker International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.64 percent over the past six months and at a 81.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 286.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 185.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $987.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Brinker International Inc. to make $865.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $563.2 million and $731.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 75.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.00%. Brinker International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -84.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 47.34% per year for the next five years.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of Brinker International Inc. shares, and 100.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.75%. Brinker International Inc. stock is held by 384 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 19.42% of the shares, which is about 8.89 million shares worth $631.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.95% or 5.01 million shares worth $355.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 3.05 million shares worth $187.34 million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $90.94 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.