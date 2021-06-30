BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.08 or 6.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.49M. BIMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.09, offering almost -202.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.56% since then. We note from BOQI International Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 417.85K.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Instantly BIMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.16% year-to-date, but still up 16.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is 8.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIMI is forecast to be at a low of $12.50 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -825.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -825.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.80%.

BIMI Dividends

BOQI International Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.80% of BOQI International Medical Inc. shares, and 5.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.46%. BOQI International Medical Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.28 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.35% or 86865.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17839.0 shares worth $31218.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.