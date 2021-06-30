Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.09M. BDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -177.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.01% since then. We note from Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.28K.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) trade information

Instantly BDR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.49 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.26% year-to-date, but still up 9.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) is 7.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.99%.

BDR Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.67% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares, and 5.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.54%. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Tufton Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.58% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.73% or 87899.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 40000.0 shares worth $58800.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 16400.0 shares worth around $24108.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.