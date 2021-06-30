Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 2.05 million shares of the Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.08M. BTB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.69, offering almost -209.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 91.2% since then. We note from Bit Brother Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 890.97K.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Instantly BTB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.24 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.34% year-to-date, but still up 5.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is -2.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.00%.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Bit Brother Limited shares, and 6.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.07%.