BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.44M. BHTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.03, offering almost -168.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from BioHiTech Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.39K.

BioHiTech Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BHTG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioHiTech Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) trade information

Instantly BHTG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.70 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.68% year-to-date, but still down -5.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) is 4.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHTG is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -283.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -166.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BioHiTech Global Inc. to make $2.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.13 million and $743k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 99.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.00%.

BHTG Dividends

BioHiTech Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.20% of BioHiTech Global Inc. shares, and 3.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.22%. BioHiTech Global Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.55 million.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc., with 0.80% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.38 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.