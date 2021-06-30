Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 43273.0 shares of the Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.14, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $550.33M. BIOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.94, offering almost -26.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.63% since then. We note from Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.26K.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BIOX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) trade information

Instantly BIOX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.35 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 128.06% year-to-date, but still up 7.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) is -7.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47720.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIOX is forecast to be at a low of $18.25 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) estimates and forecasts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 148.07 percent over the past six months and at a -22.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 126.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. to make $45.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.16 million and $40 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.80%.

BIOX Dividends

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.09% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares, and 1.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.10%. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. stock is held by 18 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $1.39 million.

Albert D Mason Inc, with 0.15% or 59970.0 shares worth $0.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.