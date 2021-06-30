ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.51, and it changed around $0.56 or 6.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. ATIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.05, offering almost -37.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.15% since then. We note from ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 825.26K.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

Instantly ATIP has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.61 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.37% year-to-date, but still up 2.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) is -4.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATIP is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.23% of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, and 98.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 131.16%.