Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.50, and it changed around -$4.72 or -5.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.41B. ARWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.66, offering almost -14.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.68% since then. We note from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 729.79K.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ARWR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Instantly ARWR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.66 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.22% year-to-date, but still down -8.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is 12.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARWR is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $109.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.95 percent over the past six months and at a 38.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $43.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 470.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -221.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.33% per year for the next five years.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.20% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 67.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.29%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 416 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.39% of the shares, which is about 12.9 million shares worth $855.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.22% or 9.6 million shares worth $636.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3.0 million shares worth $231.51 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $206.4 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.