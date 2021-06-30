Are NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX: NXE) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.04, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. NXE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.04, offering almost -24.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.31% since then. We note from NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.42 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.38% year-to-date, but still down -5.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) is -12.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXE is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.76 percent over the past six months and at a -114.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.60%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.14% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, and 22.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.13%. NexGen Energy Ltd. stock is held by 149 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 7.59 million shares worth $27.56 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 1.78% or 7.42 million shares worth $26.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 9.32 million shares worth $43.24 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held roughly 9.16 million shares worth around $25.73 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.