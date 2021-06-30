Are Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.05, and it changed around $0.51 or 6.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $639.32M. CMRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.57, offering almost -43.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.42% since then. We note from Chimerix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 680.32K.

Chimerix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CMRX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chimerix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Instantly CMRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.32 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.11% year-to-date, but still down -3.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is -3.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMRX is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -160.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Chimerix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.32 percent over the past six months and at a -32.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 939.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $480k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Chimerix Inc. to make $20.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -54.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.50%.

CMRX Dividends

Chimerix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.37% of Chimerix Inc. shares, and 60.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.07%. Chimerix Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 4.58 million shares worth $44.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.29% or 4.56 million shares worth $43.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $20.43 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $15.04 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.