AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.49, and it changed around -$4.83 or -5.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.26B. APP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.03, offering almost -14.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.05% since then. We note from AppLovin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.16 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 12.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.63, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APP is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.91% of AppLovin Corporation shares, and 1.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.24%. AppLovin Corporation stock is held by 7 institutions, with Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $10.2 million.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth, with 0.08% or 0.17 million shares worth $10.12 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.