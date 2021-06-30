An Analysis Of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 8.41 million shares of the Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) were traded, and its beta was 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.53, and it changed around $1.44 or 3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.12B. AA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.42, offering almost -18.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.21% since then. We note from Alcoa Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.16 million.

Alcoa Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alcoa Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.00 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.82% year-to-date, but still up 10.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is -5.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AA is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Alcoa Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.75 percent over the past six months and at a 509.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 49.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6,650.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 218.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Alcoa Corporation to make $2.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.11 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.00%.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.96% of Alcoa Corporation shares, and 82.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.93%. Alcoa Corporation stock is held by 510 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.08% of the shares, which is about 16.96 million shares worth $551.05 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.12% or 15.16 million shares worth $492.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.01 million shares worth $162.66 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.41 million shares worth around $175.09 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.