Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 10.4 million shares of the Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.11, and it changed around $0.54 or 21.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.16M. AMST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.06, offering almost -191.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.05% since then. We note from Amesite Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Amesite Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amesite Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

Instantly AMST has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.35 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.88% year-to-date, but still up 29.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) is 30.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28510.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMST is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -125.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $480k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Amesite Inc. to make $760k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

AMST Dividends

Amesite Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.93% of Amesite Inc. shares, and 0.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.81%. Amesite Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 31392.0 shares worth $0.13 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.07% or 13610.0 shares worth $56345.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 31392.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 7857.0 shares worth around $22156.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.