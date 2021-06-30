Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 10.4 million shares of the Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.11, and it changed around $0.54 or 21.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.16M. AMST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.06, offering almost -191.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.05% since then. We note from Amesite Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Amesite Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amesite Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information
Instantly AMST has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.35 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.88% year-to-date, but still up 29.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) is 30.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28510.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMST is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -125.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Amesite Inc. (AMST) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $480k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Amesite Inc. to make $760k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.
AMST Dividends
Amesite Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.93% of Amesite Inc. shares, and 0.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.81%. Amesite Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 31392.0 shares worth $0.13 million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.07% or 13610.0 shares worth $56345.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 31392.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 7857.0 shares worth around $22156.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.