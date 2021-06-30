Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $191.65M. USAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -161.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.7% since then. We note from Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended USAS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Instantly USAS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.56 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.42% year-to-date, but still down -5.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is -17.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USAS is forecast to be at a low of $1.66 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -202.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.00 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Americas Gold and Silver Corporation to make $24.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.55% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, and 28.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.04%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock is held by 71 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.86% of the shares, which is about 6.48 million shares worth $14.58 million.

Merk Investments LLC, with 3.45% or 4.6 million shares worth $10.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 6.05 million shares worth $10.52 million, making up 4.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited held roughly 4.6 million shares worth around $12.01 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.