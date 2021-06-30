Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $102.50, and it changed around -$0.85 or -0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.06B. ADS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $128.16, offering almost -25.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.07% since then. We note from Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 826.79K.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ADS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $3.84 for the current quarter.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) trade information

Instantly ADS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 109.46 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.33% year-to-date, but still down -2.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is -15.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $133.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADS is forecast to be at a low of $116.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) estimates and forecasts

Alliance Data Systems Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.44 percent over the past six months and at a 68.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 106.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Alliance Data Systems Corporation to make $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.00%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -41.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

ADS Dividends

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 0.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares, and 99.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.09%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock is held by 541 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.51% of the shares, which is about 5.23 million shares worth $585.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.04% or 4.5 million shares worth $504.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $160.23 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $149.15 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.