ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.15 or 8.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.71M. ALJJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.78, offering almost -51.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.0% since then. We note from ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.27K.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Instantly ALJJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.27% year-to-date, but still up 26.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) is 23.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.90%.

ALJJ Dividends

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.93% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.49%. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $0.69 million.

Verdad Advisers, LP, with 1.01% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.

