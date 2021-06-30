Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.88 million shares of the Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $148.21, and it changed around $2.13 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.49B. ABNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $219.94, offering almost -48.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $121.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.02% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.74 million.

Airbnb Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Airbnb Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 153.63 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.49% year-to-date, but still down -2.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 4.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $170.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $119.00 and a high of $220.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.96 percent over the past six months and at a 86.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Airbnb Inc. to make $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Airbnb Inc. shares, and 45.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.42%. Airbnb Inc. stock is held by 745 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.02% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 1.90% or 3.67 million shares worth $689.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.06 million shares worth $951.06 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $233.94 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.