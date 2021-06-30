Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.12, and it changed around -$0.41 or -4.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $440.95M. ADN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.21, offering almost -110.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.61% since then. We note from Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 484.42K.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Instantly ADN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.14 on Tuesday, 06/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.91% year-to-date, but still down -3.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is -13.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADN is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -97.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.63 percent over the past six months and at a -277.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.40%.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.85% of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.01%. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.29% of the shares, which is about 2.9 million shares worth $38.87 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 5.42% or 2.5 million shares worth $33.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.27 million shares worth $23.95 million, making up 4.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $13.43 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.